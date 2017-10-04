04 OCT

Moto G5 Plus getting software update in US

Moto G5 PlusMotorola has released a new software update for Moto G5 Plus smartphone in the US. The update is now available over-the-air (OTA) and will be rolling out gradually to all Moto G5 Plus devices.

The update is 168MB in size and carries version no –  NPN25.137-83. If you don’t immediately see the update, head over to Settings > About Phone > System Updates to manually look for the update.

According to a change-log published on the company’s website, the update brings August Android security patches, stability improvements and enhancements to emergency calling feature. You can check out the detailed update change-log at the end of the report.

There is no word on when the update will be coming to other markets.

Change-log

  • Android security: Includes the updates of Android security patches through 1 August 2017.
  • Stability improvements: Includes changes that fix bugs and improve the stability of your phone.
  • Calling updates: Enhancements to emergency calling functionality.

Post Author: Gaurav Shukla

Gaurav Shukla is the editor of AndroidOS.in. If you'd like to reach him, drop an email at '[email protected]' or connect with him on Twitter (@gauravshukla).

