Moto G5 Plus getting software update in US

Motorola has released a new software update for Moto G5 Plus smartphone in the US. The update is now available over-the-air (OTA) and will be rolling out gradually to all Moto G5 Plus devices.
The update is 168MB in size and carries version no – NPN25.137-83. If you don’t immediately see the update, head over to Settings > About Phone > System Updates to manually look for the update.
According to a change-log published on the company’s website, the update brings August Android security patches, stability improvements and enhancements to emergency calling feature. You can check out the detailed update change-log at the end of the report.
There is no word on when the update will be coming to other markets.
Change-log
- Android security: Includes the updates of Android security patches through 1 August 2017.
- Stability improvements: Includes changes that fix bugs and improve the stability of your phone.
- Calling updates: Enhancements to emergency calling functionality.