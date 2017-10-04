Moto G5 Plus getting software update in US

Motorola has released a new software update for Moto G5 Plus smartphone in the US. The update is now available over-the-air (OTA) and will be rolling out gradually to all Moto G5 Plus devices.

The update is 168MB in size and carries version no – NPN25.137-83. If you don’t immediately see the update, head over to Settings > About Phone > System Updates to manually look for the update.

According to a change-log published on the company’s website, the update brings August Android security patches, stability improvements and enhancements to emergency calling feature. You can check out the detailed update change-log at the end of the report.

There is no word on when the update will be coming to other markets.

Change-log