Moto X Play gets Android 7.1.1 Nougat update in India

A week after releasing the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Moto X Play in Brazil, Motorola has started the roll-out in India. We are getting multiple reports that the update is now live over-the-air (OTA).

If you own a Moto X Play, you can head over to to Settings > About phone > System updates to manually look for the update. Since most updates are released in phases, don’t worry if you don’t immediately see the update.

According to Motorola, the Moto X Play Nougat update includes new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls and improved data saver and battery features. Additionally, you will also get stability improvements, bug fixes and September Android security patch.

Originally launched in September 2015 in India, the Moto X Play was released with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop and has since received the Marshmallow update earlier this year.

It is currently selling for as low as INR 14,999 at Amazon and INR 16,999 at Flipkart.com.

If you have already updated your Moto X Play to Nougat, do let us know about the experience in comments.