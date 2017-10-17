Moto X4 India launch finally set for November 13

After postponing the October 3 launch of the Moto X smartphone in India, Motorola has now revealed that the phone will finally arrive in the country on November 13. The company on Monday revealed the new launch date on Twitter.

It is unclear what forced Motorola India to postpone the Moto X4 India launch in the first place, but it might be have something to do with the production delays the phone has been facing.

Apart from the launch date, nothing is known at this point, but we expect the phone to retail around INR 30-31,000 in the country.

Originally unveiled during the IFA trade fair last month, the Moto X4 sports an anodized aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass on both front and back. The phone features a 5.2-inch full HD display and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor.

It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and will be receiving the Oreo update in the coming months.

In related news, Motorola India recently launched the Midnight Blue variant of the Moto G5S smartphone in the country at INR 14,999. The phone is however available at an introductory price of INR 12,999 for a limited period.

