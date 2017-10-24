Moto X4 India price leaked ahead of launch

Over a fortnight before the official launch, the alleged price of Motorola’s Moto X smartphone for India has leaked online. The company is planning to launch the phone in the country on November 13.

According to a leaked picture of the Moto X4 retail packaging, the Motorola will release the dual-SIM 64GB storage variant of the phone in the Indian market. This variant will also house 4GB of RAM and will be priced at INR 23,999.

The pricing is quite aggressive compared to at what the phone is being sold in Europe – €399 (INR 30,500) or US – $399 (INR 25,943). It is rare when a smartphone is being sold at a price less than the US in India.

To remind you, Motorola has originally unveiled the Moto X4 in September this year. The phone was supposed to be released in the country earlier this month, but due to unknown reasons, it was postponed.

Moto X4 aka Moto X (4th Gen) sports an anodized aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass on both front and back. It runs on stock Android Nougat and is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor. The phone also packs a 3,000mAh battery and 5.2-inch full HD IPS display.

In addition, the X4 features dual rear cameras with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors as well as a 16MP selfie camera. The company boasts that X4’s camera software include some pretty nifty tricks, including what Motorola dubs as the new Landmark Detection feature.

Furthermore, Moto X4 includes Amazon Alexa-integration and IP68-rated water resistance.

As the name suggests, Moto X 4th gen is a part of the company Moto X lineup of phones. Right now, Motorola India is selling four X-series phones – Moto X Force, Moto X Style, Moto X Play and Moto X 2nd gen. There was no 3rd-gen Moto X phone.

