New Nokia phone to be launched in India on October 31

HMD Global has sent out invites for a press event on October 31, when the company is expected to launch a new phone for the Indian market. Although the company’s press invite doesn’t mention which phone will be unveiled on the day, it is expected that HMD Global will either launch the new Nokia 7, which was recently released in China, or introduce the rumoured Nokia 2 budget smartphone.

Let’s about the Nokia 2 first. Nokia 2 is a rumoured budget Android phone from HMD Global. Still unofficial, the phone has been seen in multiple leaks and was even briefly listed on a US retailer’s website this weekend.

According to reports, Nokia 2 will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, 1GB of RAM and 4000 mAh battery. As per the US retailer’s listing, the phone will retail at $99 (INR 6500). If released, it will be HMD Global’s cheapest phone in the country, where Nokia 3 currently retails around INR 9,200.

Coming to the Nokia 7, which is the latest HMD Global phone to make the official debut. Introduced just last week in China, Nokia 7 is a mid-range phone, which sits between Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 in the company’s portfolio.

The Nokia 7 features a 5.2-inch full HD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and a 3000 mAh battery. Among other specifications, you will get a 16MP f1.8 rear camera and 5MP f2.0 selfie camera with the phone.

If released, the phone will retail around INR 25,000 in the country.



