Nokia 2 briefly appears on US retailer website, reveals $99 price

After the leaks about the battery size and the design, HMD Global’s budget Android phone Nokia 2 has now been revealed in an accidental listing on a US retailer website.

B&H Photo Video (cached version) on Sunday briefly listed the Nokia 2 on its website. Although the listing was devoid of any details about the phone, it did list a price-tag – $99. While it is quite possible that it was just a placeholder pricing, given what we have heard about the phone until now, $99 seems quite plausible to be the final price of this affordable Android phone.

According to the reports, the Nokia 2 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor. It will also have 1GB of RAM and 4000 mAh battery. Other features of the Nokia 2 are a mystery right now, but the premature listing at B&H Photo Video indicates that it might not take for HMD Global to officially reveal the phone.

Once launched, Nokia 2 is likely to be HMD Global’s lowest priced smartphone, residing even below Nokia 3 in the company’s portfolio. Given the company’s track record with the quality of devices and software support, Nokia 2 might become HMD Global’s one of the most popular devices, especially in the developing markets.

It will be interesting to see if the company launches the phone with Android 8.0 Oreo on-board or sticks with Nougat and provide the update to Oreo later. As of now, Nougat seems more likely, given Nokia’s recently launched Nokia 7 had Nougat, rather than Oreo, on-board.

To remind you, HMD Global is a Finnish company, which has acquired the rights to use Nokia brand to sell mobile devices. It is not the Nokia of the old, but a number of HMD Global staff have reportedly worked with the original Nokia in the past.

via



