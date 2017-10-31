Nokia 2 unveiled: 5-inch HD screen & 4100 mAh battery for €99

HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia Android phones, on Tuesday took the wraps off a new budget smartphone at a press event in Gurugram. Dubbed as the Nokia 2, the new phone is the company’s most affordable smartphone till date and is being targeted to the consumers, who are tight on the budget but still want a decent experience.

The Nokia 2 has been built keeping in mind three key details, which are very important to the entry-level smartphone buyers – Display, Design and Battery life. The Nokia 2 sports an aluminium frame with a polycarbonate back and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front. It features a 5-inch 720p HD LTPS screen with low-power consumption. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor and packs a massive 4100 mAh battery. HMD Global claims that the phone will offer two-day battery life, thanks to that huge battery and a power-efficient processor.

In addition, the smartphone will come with an 8-megapixel primary camera on the back with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the phone. The Nokia 2 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, but will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update like other Nokia Android phones.

Pricing and availability

According to HMD Global, the Nokia 2 will be released globally. The sales will begin in mid-November with a price-tag of 99 euros. The India pricing has not been revealed at this point.

The Nokia 2 will be offered in three colours – Copper Black, Grey Black and White.

Nokia 2 specifications

5-inch 1280x720p HD LTPS display with Gorilla Glass 3

1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor

1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

IP52 drip protection. MicroUSB 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack

Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash, 5MP fixed-focus front camera

4100 mAh battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system

While the Nokia 2 looks decent on paper, it would be interesting to see if the budget consumers can look beyond the presence of 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage in the phone when they have become used to getting 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB/ 64GB of internal storage in the phones from Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Lenovo and Vivo with a similar price-tag. HMD Global seems to be banking a lot on the Nokia branding and clean Android experience,.