Nokia 7 unveiled: A mid-range Android phone with 5.2-inch FHD screen

Expanding its Nokia smartphone line-up, HMD Global on Thursday announced the launch of Nokia 7. It is a mid-range smartphone, which will reside between Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 in the company’s portfolio. The phone sports an aluminum and glass construction with IP54 certification.

The Nokia 7 features a 5.2-inch full HD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and a 3000 mAh battery. Among other specifications, you will get a 16MP f1.8 rear camera and 5MP f2.0 selfie camera with the phone. The company has also included the Bothie capture support in the phone, which will allow you to click images or videos with simultaneous input from both rear and front cameras of the phone.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat right now, but will be getting Oreo update in the coming months.

According to HMD Global, it will be offering the Nokia 7 in two storage variants – one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and another with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Nokia 7 is first going on sale in China beginning October 24. The 4GB model will go for ¥2,499 ($377) and 6GB model for ¥2,699 ($407). There’s no indication yet of when or whether it’ll launch in other markets, but we do expect to see it in India in the coming weeks.

Nokia 7 specifications

Display: 5.2-inch 1920x1080p IPS LCD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630

Memory: 4/ 6GB of RAM, 64/ 128GB of internal storage

Battery: 3000 mAh

OS: Android 7.1.1

Cameras: 16MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE

Others: NFC, USB Typc-C, 3.5mm audio jack