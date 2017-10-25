Nokia 8 Android 8.0 Oreo update now available in beta

HMD Global has launched a beta program to publicly offer major Android updates for testing before their wider roll-out. The company is starting with Android 8.0 Oreo update and the first phone to get the Oreo beta is Nokia 8.

If you want check out the Oreo update on your Nokia 8 before the actual release and aren’t afraid of the bugs or issues that are often present in the non-final builds, you can sign up at this link.

Once you have done the required, the Oreo beta update will reach your phone as an over-the-air update. The consumers, who have registered for the beta, are already receiving the OTA notification.

According to the update notification, the beta is 1324MB in size and includes the usual Oreo features like PiP, notifications dots, faster boot times, autofill passwords and more. In addition, the update packs the Android security patches for the month of October.

HMD Global is providing the option to downgrade to Nougat if it turns out that Oreo beta is not your cup of tea, but you will lose all your data.

Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will soon the join the Nokia 8 in the Android Oreo beta program, confirmed Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

To remind you, HMD Global has already confirmed that it will be updating all its Android phones to Oreo. The final Android 8.0 updates are expected to reach all device before the end of this year with Nokia 8 being the first to get it. The phones are also scheduled to get the Android P update when that is released.

Nokia 3 to get Android 7.1.2 update before Oreo

According to HMD Global, it still plans to release the delayed Android 7.1.2 update for the Nokia 3 smartphone. The update will reach the phone before the scheduled Oreo update. The company blamed MediaTek processor for the delay in providing the update. (via)



