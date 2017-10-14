OnePlus 3 & 3T get Android Oreo update in public beta

OnePlus has released the Android 8.0 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones in an open beta. The beta release is available to everyone and the company has even shared detailed instructions on how to install it.

It is important to note here that this is not the final release of the OxygenOS update and is likely to include bugs and other issues, which might create problems if OnePlus 3/ 3T is your daily driver.

Here are a few issues that you might encounter with the Oreo beta:

Fingerprint unlock may be a bit slow in some situations

Shortcut to access Google Photos is unavailable

Stability of NFC and Bluetooth need to be improved

Performance and compatibility of 3rd party apps needs to be optimized

If you still want to try out the update, you can head over to this link for OnePlus 3 and this link for OnePlus 3T to download the update. These links also include OnePlus stock recovery image, which you will need in case you are coming from a third-party recovery like TWRP.

OnePlus 3/ 3T Android 8.0 update change-log:

Added Picture in Picture, Auto-fill, Smart text selection & notification dots

New Quick Settings design

Updated Android security patch to September

Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus

If everything goes well with this public beta and the known issues are fixed, it shouldn’t take long for the final update to arrive for these phones.