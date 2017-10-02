OnePlus 5 JCC limited edition now on sale in Europe

OnePlus has begun the sales of the OnePlus 5 JCC limited edition smartphone in Europe. Announced two weeks ago, this limited edition has been created in collaboration with fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.

“Experience a fusion of art and tech in this limited edition OnePlus 5. Featuring Jean-Charles de Castelbajac’s signature design style, this is possibly the most exclusive version of the OnePlus 5 yet,” wrote OnePlus describing the phone.

The JCC edition features a custom inscription on the rear of the phone as well as a blue power button, yellow sound switch and red volume rocker. Additionally, the device comes with 10 exclusive wallpapers hand drawn by the designer. These wallpapers are also available for download directly from the company website, here is the link for the zipped wallpaper file.

The special edition can be ordered from the company website now for 559 euros, the same price as the standard 8GB + 128GB OnePlus 5. The specifications also remain the same.

Alongside the JCC edition of the OnePlus 5, the company is also selling OnePlus JCC T-shirt for 29.95 euros and OnePlus JCC Tote bag for 24.95 euros. JCC phone holster, baseball cap and case bag will be arriving in the coming weeks.

