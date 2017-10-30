OnePlus 5T leaked render confirms slim bezels

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker, is getting ready to unveil an upgraded version of its popular OnePlus 5 smartphone next month. This upcoming version will be known as OnePlus 5T, similar to what OnePlus did with OnePlus 3 and 3T. There have already been a number of leaks, which have revealed the key details of the phone as well as given us an idea of how the phone is going to look like, but the latest leaked render from @evleaks gives us the clearest view of the phone. The render might not be showing the full device, but this should help you in getting a better idea of the phone.

As you can see, the slim bezel on top of the phone is inline with what we have been hearing about the OnePlus 5T. The side bezels seem to be pretty much non-existent, similar to those in Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8.

OnePlus 5T is expected to be announced in the second half of November. According to online reports, the phone will sport a 6-inch 18:9 screen with 2160x1080p resolution. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and pack 6GB/ 8GB of RAM. On the imaging front, there is going to be a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone with 16MP and 20MP sensors. The front shooter will also have a 20MP sensor. Among other specifications, the phone will include a fingerprint sensor on the back, Android 8.0-based OxygenOS and the usual set of connectivity options.

An alleged leaked image had recently indicated that the OnePlus 5T might end up being an Amazon-exclusive in India with supposed launch on November 16, but there is no way to verify the authenticity of the image. It would very well end up being a Photoshop job.

Source: @evleaks