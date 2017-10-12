Oppo F5 with 18:9 screen & AI Beauty Recognition coming to India

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has revealed that it will be launching a new smartphone – Oppo F5 – on October 26. The phone will be first released in the Philippines, followed by other Asian markets like India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Set to include minimal top and bottom bezels, the F5 will sport an 18:9 2160x1080p screen. Other specifications of the phone haven’t been officially confirmed by the company, but it did state the Oppo F5 will include an AI-powered Beauty Recognition technology.

So, what is this tech?

In Oppo’s words, the tech can “recognise skin tone and type, the gender and age of all subjects within an image and analyze environment lighting conditions by referencing other facial images from a massive global photo database, to beautify a selfie shot.”

In other words, just a fancy term of a refined selfie beautification feature, which has been a staple of pretty much all Chinese smartphones.

There is no word on the pricing or an exact India availability details, but we should get more information on October 26.