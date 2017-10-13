Oppo F5 India launch on November 2

Just a day after we reported that Oppo’s upcoming selfie-focussed smartphone F5 is coming to the Indian market, the Chinese manufacturer has started sending out invites for a press event on November 2, where it is expected to launch the smartphone.

Majority of the details about the Oppo F5 are a mystery at this point, but we do know that the F5 will include minimal top and bottom bezels, an 18:9 2160x1080p screen and AI-powered Beauty Recognition technology.

We won’t have to wait until November for more details, as the Oppo F5 will make its debut in the Philippines on October 26, when the company will reveal everything about the phone. The Indian launch is mostly going to be a repeat of the same information with added details about the local pricing and availability.

In related news, Oppo has released a new smartphone called Oppo F3 Lite in Vietnam. It is the same smartphone, which has been launched in other markets as Oppo A57.

The phone will cost VND5,49 million or around $240 in the country. It features a 16MP front camera, 13MP rear camera, and a 5.2-inch HD screen. Other specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card slot. (via)