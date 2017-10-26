Oppo F5 launched with 20MP selfie camera & AI beauty tech

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, on Thursday took the wraps off its new Oppo F5 smartphone at a press event in Philippines. It is a mid-range Android phone and joins the company’s growing F-series of devices, which include the likes of F1, F1 Plus, F1s, F3, and F3 Plus.

According to Oppo Philippines, the F5 will be listed for pre-order starting September 27. It carries a price-tag of P15,990 ($308) and comes with a free Bluetooth speaker worth P2,990. The actual availability will begin November 4.

Oppo F5 specifications

The smartphone features a 6-inch full HD+ IPS screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek MT6763 octa-core processor. In terms of memory, there is 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card slot in the Oppo F5.

Other specifications of the F5 include a 16MP rear camera with f1.8 aperture and LED flash as well as a 20MP selfie camera with f2.0 aperture and AI-powered beauty recognition technology. The company claims this feature will help the consumers in capturing great selfies with the phone. It is using artificial intelligence to scan your eyes, nose, cheekbones and jawline to offer natural looking, but still enhanced and beautiful selfies.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and dual-SIM support.

On the software front, there is Android 7.1.1 Nougat on-board with ColorOS 3.2 skin. Oppo has also packed a fingerprint sensor on the back and a 3200 mAh battery in the smartphone.

The phone sports a unibody design with a plastic build and metal-like coating for premium look.

The Oppo F5 has already been confirmed to be arriving in India on November 5. If the Philippines pricing is any indication, you can expect to see a price-tag around INR 20K in the country. There is no word on the launch outside Philippines or India at this point.

In related news, Oppo R11s smartphone has been listed on the company website in China ahead of the launch event on November 2. The key details as well as official pictures of the phone have been revealed. Check out our full report.