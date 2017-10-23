Oppo to launch R11s Android phone on November 2

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo will be announcing the new R11s smartphone on November 2. The company has started sending out invites for a press event in Beijing, where it will officially reveal the successor to Oppo R11.

According to Chinese website Zol, the Oppo R11s will also get a Plus variant, which will include improved specifications.

Given the fact that Oppo R11 was introduced in June this year and it hasn’t even been five months since its launch, we don’t expect to see massive upgrades in R11s.

Rumours indicate the R11s will have an improved camera, which will act a the USP of the phone. Additionally, it will allegedly include a 6-inch 18:9 display, USB Type-C port (no 3.5mm headphone jack though), and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

Also, an AnTuTu listing has revealed the presence of 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and dual 20MP rear cameras in the R11s.

On the other hand, the R11s Plus might feature Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 4000 mAh battery.

In related news, Oppo will unveil the new F5 phone on October 26 in Philippines, followed by its debut in India on November 2. F5 is a likely to be a mid-range phone with a focus on the imaging capabilities.



