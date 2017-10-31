Paranoid Android, a popular custom ROM for Android devices, has released the final build of its Android Nougat-based ROM for the supported devices. The build carries the version number 7.3.1 and will be the last Nougat-based release from Paranoid Android. The team will now focus on the Oreo-based builds of the Paranoid Android.

As always, the downloads are available from the website or if you are already running Paranoid Android on your phone, you can update directly from the device.

The Paranoid Android team wrote on Google+ that the latest build is very stable and fixes all the bugs that were reported in the last release – v7.3.0, which was rolled out in September. In terms of the changes, you can expect to see improvements to Paranoid Camera app, patches for KRACK vulnerability, translation updates and more.

Here is the full Paranoid Android 7.3.1 change-log

Add Anti-Shake mode to Paranoid Camera

Fix compatibility issues with third-party camera apps

Fix front-facing camera crashes in Paranoid Camera

KRACK Vulnerability patches

Various improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Performance and efficiency improvements for Pocket Lock

Launcher improvements and fixes

Various performance and battery improvements

Other minor improvements and fixes

Final update for translations

There are several device-specific changes as well. You can read about them in the team’s Google+ post. Some of the Paranoid Android supported devices are Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, OnePlus 3, Nexus 6P, Nexus 6, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus One, OnePlus X, OnePlus 2, Nexus 5, and Nextbit Robin.

If you have already installed the latest Paranoid Android build on your phone, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.