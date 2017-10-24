Phorus PS10 is an Amazon Alexa-enabled DTS Play-Fi smart speaker

Phorus, a subsidiary of DTS, Inc., has announced the launch of Phorus PS10 smart speaker with Amazon Alexa integration. It is the first Alexa-enabled smart speaker to come with DTS Play-Fi support. The Phorus PS10 will go on sale via the company store and Amazon.com for $249.

According to Phorus, the PS10 produces comes with a built-in 30-watt amplifier with DTS Sound post processing, two 65mm Neodymium full range transducers, and two four-inch bass radiators to provide great audio quality. Being Play-Fi enabled, it supports the playback of high-resolution audio files wirelessly as well as the ability to connect to other DTS Play-Fi-compatible products to form an Alexa-powered whole-home audio system.

Additionally, the speaker includes a far-field microphone array to make sure it can hear you in even the noisy environments. Alexa integration will allow users to get information, play music, control other home automation devices and a lot more with PS10.

“Phorus is continually pushing the boundaries of the DTS Play-Fi ecosystem with new innovative products as demonstrated by the Phorus PS10 smart speaker, the first wireless multi-room speaker to ship with Amazon Alexa Voice Service built-in. The Phorus PS10 is also the first Alexa-compatible product to include one-touch music station presets and support for hi-res 24-bit/192kHz content, giving the product category-leading convenience, performance and sound quality,” said Dannie Lau, general manager of DTS Play-Fi.

The Phorus PS10 also supports playback through Airplay, and Spotify Connect, includes a 3.5mm input, and a line-level output. Using DTS Play-Fi, the 3.5mm input can be streamed wirelessly to DTS Play-Fi enabled products in other rooms of the home.



