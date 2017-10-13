Razer is launching a smartphone on November 1

Razer Inc, a company known for its gaming laptops and peripherals, is all set to enter the smartphone market with the launch of a mobile device on November 1.

The company on Wednesday started teasing the launch of this mystery device and claimed that it will be the company’s biggest unveiling. Although officially nothing is known about Razer’s next big project, but on Thursday, a listing in the benchmarking website GFXBench’s database seems to have revealed the ‘Razer Phone.’ The listing was first spotted by Phone Radar.

According to this listing, Razer Phone will include a 5.7-inch 2560x1440p screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and a massive 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone will pack 64GB of internal storage, 12MP primary camera, and 8MP secondary camera.

The Razer Phone is likely to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. No other details are available at this point, but the phone is said to be targeting the gaming crowd with special features for them.

Razer’s smartphone market debut isn’t a massive surprise given the company kind of indicated its ambitions when it purchased Nextbit, the company behind Robin smartphone. It is likely to use the talent and expertise of Nextbit in its upcoming smartphone. Razer has also dabbled in the Android arena with its Forge TV device, so it won’t be too out of place.

