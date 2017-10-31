Razer Phone specifications leaked ahead of Nov 1 launch

Razer, a popular gaming company, is all set for its launch event on November 1 and it increasingly seems certain that the company is going to unveil a smartphone. Although the company hasn’t officially said the same in so-many words, but the signs are all there. We have seen a comment from the company CEO, a teaser showing a handheld device, and a smartphone listing in GFXBench database. All these combined with the latest leak – a listing on an affiliate blog of British telecom operator Three – pretty much confirm that we are indeed going to see a Razer Phone announcement tomorrow.

The listing on 3G.co.uk blog has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming Razer Phone and these are pretty massive. The phone is said to be sporting a 5.72-inch IGZO display with 120MHz refresh rate, which as per the GFXbench listing will include 2560x1440p resolution. The Razer Phone will also pack Dolby Atmos sound tech, dual front-facing speakers and amplifiers. In terms of the camera capabilities, there is going to be a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone. This setup will feature a 12MP sensor with f1.75 wide-angle lens and a 13MP sensor with f2.6 zoom lens. The battery is going to be of 4000 mAh capacity and will support quick charging. Among other specs, there is going to be 8GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory and 4G support. Thanks to the GFXBench leak, we already know about the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8MP selfie camera and single-SIM support.

The details about the pricing and exact availability remain a mystery at this point, however, a post on 3G.co.uk blog seems to indicate that the Razer Phone might end being a Three exclusive in UK market. We should have more clarity on the same and other information after the launch event on November 1.

via Reddit