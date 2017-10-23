Red Xperia XZ Premium will come with Android 8.0 in select markets

Sony has revealed that the recently announced Xperia XZ Premium Rosso (aka Red variant) will come with Android 8.0 Oreo pre-loaded in the select markets. These markets are Hong Kong, Taiwan, Middle East and Africa.

According to Sony, the buyers in other markets will get the Android Nougat-powered Red Xperia XZ Premium, but they will soon get the Oreo update, which has already started rolling out. This means the Japanese customers of the Xperia XZ Premium Rosso will get the Nougat version, followed by the Oreo update.

The timing of the Xperia XZ Premium Rosso version release date will differ market-to-market. As of now we only know about the release of Ross in Japan, where it goes on sale this week.

To remind you, the Oreo version of the XZ Premium will include 3D Creator app, predictive capture, autofocus burst, improved audio, app shortcuts and lots more.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium was originally announced in February this year and comes with some impressive set of specifications including:

5.5-inch 4K HDR display with Gorilla Glass 5

3230 mAh battery with quick charging support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot

19MP primary camera on the back and 13MP selfie camera on the front

Apart from the Rosso version, it is also sold in Luminous Chrome, Deepsea Black, and Bronze Pink.



