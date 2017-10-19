Samsung Bixby 2.0 is official, includes enhanced natural language capabilities

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the next iteration of its Bixby digital assistant platform. Originally introduced with Galaxy S8 earlier this year, Bixby is Samsung’s competitor to Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri.

Samsung claims that it is reinventing the Bixby with version 2.0. The new version will be ubiquitous, available on any and all devices. It will act as control hub to interact with all sort of smart devices including mobile phones, TVs, refrigerators, and home speakers. The company is also opening the new platform to developers, so they can create apps and services to work with all these devices.

According to Samsung, Bixby 2.0 will have enhanced natural language capabilities to better understand your commands and to those of your family members and tailor responses and action accordingly.

Samsung has not shared any other details at this point and we will most likely hear more when it actually starts appearing in the devices.

In related news, Samsung has also revealed that it is going to use Google’s new AR platform ARCore in its future Galaxy devices. This should help Google in taking ARCore mainstream, given Samsung is the biggest manufacturer of Android devices.