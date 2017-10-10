Samsung Briefs: Galaxy C9 Pro India price-cut, Note 8 root & more

October 10: Today has been filled with lots of Samsung tidbits, so here is a whole Samsung-specific news brief.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro gets a price-cut in India

Samsung has reduced the price-tag of its Galaxy C9 Pro phone in India. The phone is now available at INR 29,900, down from the earlier price-tag of INR 31,900.

Released last year, C9 Pro comes with features like a 6-inch full HD Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM. The phone also packs 16MP cameras on both front and the back.

SamFAIL can root Note 8 (Snapdragon version) without tripping Knox

If you own a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phone and were looking for a root method, there is good news for you. The new SamFAIL utility allows you to root your Snapdragon 835-powered Note 8 without tripping Knox.

It is not the most graceful solution right now, but beggars can’t be choosers, right? You can read more about SamFAIL at XDA.

Galaxy S9 gets the first dibs on Snapdragon 845: Report

Samsung has reportedly managed to convince Qualcomm to sell it the entire first batch of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors for an early Galaxy S9 launch. The company seems to be aiming for an in-store availability of mid-March for Galaxy S9.

It is important to note here that only select regions get Snapdragon-variants of the company’s flagship S-series phone, others get the Exynos versions. (via)