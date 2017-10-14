Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) goes on sale in India at INR 7,390

Samsung has quietly released the new Galaxy J2 (2017) smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone is now on sale via the company’s online store and select brick and mortar retailers at INR 7,390. The phone is being offered in Gold and Black colours.

According to Samsung, the display on the Galaxy J2 (2017) is 4.7-inch with qHD (960x540p) resolution and Super AMOLED technology. It is powered by 1.3GHz Exynos quad-core processor and packs 1GB of RAM. The internal storage is 8GB, which can be further expanded with the support of on-board microSD card slot.

The imaging features of the J2 include a 5-megapixel back camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel selfie camera.

There is dual-SIM support and 4G LTE connectivity support as well in the smartphone.

Among other specs, you will get a 2000 mAh battery, MicroUSB 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi and GPS on the J2 (2017).

The exact Android version in the phone is unclear at this point, but it is most likely Android 7.0 Nougat.

It is important to note here that apart from probably the Android version, there doesn’t seem to be any difference between the already available J2 and the new J2 (2017) smartphones. It seems rather than updating the Android version on the existing model, Samsung decided to relaunch the old model with updated Android in a new packaging.