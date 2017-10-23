Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) getting Android 7.1.1 update

Galaxy J5 (2016) is the latest Samsung Android phone to receive the official Android 7.1.1 update. The update is currently live in Poland and is expected to reach other markets over the coming weeks.

According to Galaxy Club, the update brings the Nougat goodness as well as the Samsung-specific changes, which were included in the company’s Experience 8.5. The UX 8.5 includes Samsung Cloud integration, revamped device manager, and support to zoom-in using the shutter button in camera app.

The update should automatically reach your Galaxy J5 (2016) unit, but if you want to check for it manually, head over to Settings, then About Device, and then select Download Updates Manually.

To remind you, Samsung has been slowly and steadily rolling out the Nougat update for its various mid-range and entry-level devices. Not an ideal situation, given other Android partners have already started updating phones to Oreo, but at least these phones are getting software updates. Some of the other Samsung devices that have received the Nougat update in the recent weeks are:



