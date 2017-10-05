Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime gets Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

Continuing the Nougat update roll-out streak, Samsung has now released the Android 7.0 update for Galaxy J5 Prime smartphone in the Indian market. The update is now live over-the-air (OTA) and will reach your J5 Prime smartphone over the next few days.

To manually check for the update, head over to Settings > About Phone > Download update manually.

The update is pretty much the same as what is coming to other Samsung mid-range and budget Android smartphones. You will get Dual Messenger feature, updated and improved user-interface, better multi-window, improved notifications, tweaked quick settings and more.

The Nougat update is 1066 MB in size, so it is recommended that you download it over a stable Wi-Fi connection.

If you have already applied the update on your J5 Prime, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.

To remind you, Samsung has already released the Nougat update for J7 (2016), J7 Prime, A9 Pro, A5 (2017), A7 (2017) and On Nxt smartphones in India.

