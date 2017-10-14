14 OCT

Samsung Galaxy S8+ (64GB), A5 & A7 get a price-cut in India


Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, A5 (2017) and A7 (2017)Samsung India has reportedly revised the prices of three of its Android phones in the country. According to Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based mobile retailer, the Galaxy S8+ 64GB version, Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) models will now be available at reduced prices.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ (64GB)

Revised price: INR 58,900

Old price: INR 60,900

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Revised price: INR 17,990

Old price: INR 22,900

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Revised price: INR 20,990

Old price: INR 25,900

As you can see, these are some significant price-corrections for the A-series models. Of the three smartphones, A5 and A7 are already available at the revised prices at select e-retailers like Amazon India, however S8+ 64GB is still selling at the older pricing online. We expect the stores to switch to the reduced price-tag over the next few days.

In related news, Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) has started receiving a software update with October Android security patch. The update is currently live in Netherlands and is expected to reach India over the next few weeks.

Source: Mahesh Telecom (1, 2)

Post Author: Gaurav Shukla

Gaurav Shukla is the editor of AndroidOS.in. If you'd like to reach him, drop an email at '[email protected]' or connect with him on Twitter (@gauravshukla).

Related Posts