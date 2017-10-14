Samsung Galaxy S8+ (64GB), A5 & A7 get a price-cut in India

Samsung India has reportedly revised the prices of three of its Android phones in the country. According to Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based mobile retailer, the Galaxy S8+ 64GB version, Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) models will now be available at reduced prices.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ (64GB)

Revised price: INR 58,900

Old price: INR 60,900

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Revised price: INR 17,990

Old price: INR 22,900

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Revised price: INR 20,990

Old price: INR 25,900

As you can see, these are some significant price-corrections for the A-series models. Of the three smartphones, A5 and A7 are already available at the revised prices at select e-retailers like Amazon India, however S8+ 64GB is still selling at the older pricing online. We expect the stores to switch to the reduced price-tag over the next few days.

In related news, Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) has started receiving a software update with October Android security patch. The update is currently live in Netherlands and is expected to reach India over the next few weeks.

Source: Mahesh Telecom (1, 2)