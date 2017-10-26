Samsung Galaxy S8 Android Oreo beta maybe released on Oct 31

After Huawei and Nokia, South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch an Android 8.0 Oreo beta testing program. According to a notification being sent out to the users in Samsung Members and Samsung+ communities, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be the first smartphones to be a part of this beta testing program.

The notification adds that the Android 8.0 update beta will be released on October 31 in the US for the S8/ S8+ users on Sprint and T-Mobile networks. If you don’t use your S8 phone on these networks, you are out of luck. Just flashing the US firmware won’t do.

There are going to be 7500 slots for the test. So, if you are looking to check out the Oreo update on your S8 or S8+ smartphone before the public roll-out, register on Samsung+ or Samsung Members now.

It is important to remind you that beta software is often filled with bugs and other problems. These builds are not meant for daily use devices and unless you know what you are doing, you should stay away from the beta test.

Given the beta update is coming in just a matter of days and if everything goes fine, the final release may not be very far. Almost all rumours right now point to an early-2018 roll-out of the final Android 8.0 update, but this beta gives hope that Oreo might arrive sooner rather than later.

There is no word on which all changes Samsung is planning to include in this update (apart from the base Oreo features). However, the notification about the beta update did mention a new user interface.

To remind you, the Android 8.0 Oreo includes autofill for passwords, picture-in-picture support, notifications dots, new emojis, Wi-Fi Assistant, integrated printing support and more.

