Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 Active rugged tablet is official

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Tab 2 Active rugged Android tablet. It has currently only been released in the Netherlands and will be available late November. There is no word on the availability in other markets at this point.

Being targeted to business and enterprise customers with its military-standard MIL-STD-810 certification and IP68 water and dust protection, Samsung’s new rugged tablet carries a price-tag of 500 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 Active Specifications

The tablet features an 8-inch 1280x800p screen with a high-sensitivity mode for use with gloves. There is a fingerprint sensor, 8MP rear camera, and 5MP front shooter as well on the device.

You will also get 4G support, NFC connectivity, AR capabilities and more with the Tab 2 Active.

Samsung has partnered with service providers like IBM to bundled additionally features/ software with the tablet for enterprise use.

Source