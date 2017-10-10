Samsung, South Korean tech giant, Tuesday launched the Galaxy Tab A (2017) in India. The tablet is an upgraded version of the company’s Galaxy Tab A LTE, which was released back in 2015 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017): Price and availability

According to Samsung, the Tab A (2017) has been priced at INR 17,990 and is now on sale at the company’s own online store as well as major retailers. The older Tab A also remains on sale for the time being at INR 16,900, but it is clearly no longer a value for money device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017): Specifications

The new Galaxy Tab A (2017) features an 8-inch 1280x800p HD display, 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor and Android 7.1 Nougat. The tablet also comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot.

Other specifications of the device include an 8MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, 5000mAh battery and 4G LTE support.

The Tab A is being offered in Black and Gold colours.

In related news, Samsung recently reduced the prices of Galaxy J7 Prime and J5 Prime smartphones in India.