Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A (2017) in US for $230

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, on Thursday launched the new Galaxy Tab A (8.0) tablet in the US. The tablet is the latest version of the Tab A, which was introduced in September this year.

According to Samsung, it will be available starting November 1 in Black and Silver colours. The Tab A carries a price-tag of $229.99 and will be sold via Samsung.com.

“At Samsung, we constantly work to deliver meaningful innovation that delights our customers and meets their unique needs, The Galaxy Tab A is designed for parents and kids. It’s the tablet that’s just as easy to take on the go or curl up with on the couch, with long-lasting battery life to get the whole family through the day,” said Alanna Cotton, vice president and general manager of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A has a 8-inch 1280x800p screen in a metal frame with rounded edges. It is powered by Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The tablet also packs 2GB of RAM and the version being launched in the US includes 32GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for expansion.

Additionally, you will get an 8MP rear auto-focus camera with LED flash and 5MP front shooter in the device. There is a 5000 mAh battery, USB Type-C port and the usual connectivity options as well on-board.

On top of the Android OS, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A comes with a number of software enhancements and pre-loaded content. There is a kids mode with exclusive content, videos and games as well as a subscription service called Samsung Kids on the tablet.

The Tab A buyers will also get three free months of YouTube Red subscription as well as $100 of premium games, books, movies and TV shows from Samsung Kids service.