Samsung to showcase Bixby 2.0 on October 18

A report coming out of South Korea has revealed that Samsung is all set to unveil the next version of its Bixby digital assistant on October 18. The announcement will take place during the company’s annual developer conference.

Korea Herald is reporting that Bixby 2.0 will take the digital assistant beyond the smartphones into other products and third party services. Bixby competitors like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant are already available in devices other than smartphones.

Samsung’s Bixby hasn’t gotten the best of reviews until now, so the company has a lot of prove with the second iteration of the assistant. It also has some tall competitors, who have already got a major head start.

Behind the scenes, Samsung recently made some management changes in the Bixby team. The Korean giant has made Chung Eui-suk the new head of service intelligence group, which oversees the development of Bixby and other AI services. Chung was earlier the heading the platform and solution lab at Samsung Research America located in Silicon Valley.

