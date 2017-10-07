Sonos unveils smart speaker with Amazon Alexa support

Support for Google Assistant coming in 2018

Sonos, a popular wireless speaker brand, has launched the new Sonos One smart speaker, which is capable of supporting multiple voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. According to the company, the Sonos One will support Alexa right out of the box, but support for Google Assistant will arrive in 2018.

As you can expect, the smart speaker includes the usual Sonos features like playing music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more from over 80 streaming services wirelessly.

According to Sonos, at launch Sonos One will come with built-in full voice control support for Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, SiriusXM, and TuneIn. Spotify will join in later and so will some more streaming services in the future. For the time being, you can continue to use Sonos app to control the playback from other streaming services.

The inclusion of Amazon Alexa (and Google Assistant later) means, Sonos One can make to-do lists, control smart home, set alarms, offer weather, traffic and other real time information with just voice commands.

“We live in a golden age of streaming entertainment. But so much of this great content is being pushed through smart speakers that aren’t designed with sound quality in mind. With our open approach to collaboration, agnostic approach to voice services, the strength of our many innovative partners, and a sound platform designed for the whole home, we’re helping people listen more and listen better,” said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence.

Here is quick look at Sonos One specs

Packs two Class-D digital amplifiers, one tweeter, and one mid-woofer

Includes six-mic array and an adaptive noise suppression algorithm

Available in all-white and all-black matte finishes

Hardwired LED to show when microphones are active

Pricing and availability

Sonos One has been priced at $199 and will be available globally on October 24. Pre-orders are open now at the company website.