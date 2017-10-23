Japanese manufacturer Sony has announced that it is starting the Android 8.0 Oreo update roll-out, becoming the first company after Google to release the update. The first Sony smartphone to get the Oreo update will be Xperia XZ Premium, much ahead of the expected December release.

According to the company, the first units of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium will start receiving the Android Oreo update notifications today. The update release will vary market-to-market and will also depend on the telecom operator, depending on whether your Xperia XZ Premium is a unit purchased from a carrier.

Sony has already revealed which of its phones will be getting Android 8.0. Here is a quick recap if you want to know:

Sony Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia Touch and Xperia XA1 Plus

Also read: Android 8.0 Oreo update: Will my phone get it?

What can you expect in Android Oreo update for Xperia XZ Premium?

According to Sony, the XZ Premium will get the 3D Creator app, which was introduced with Xperia XZ1 phones. The app lets you scan your face, head, food or any object, rendering it as a 3D avatar or free-form image in less than 60 seconds.

Other changes that you can expect to see in the update are revamped app shortcuts with long press support, predictive captures, autofocus burst and improved sound quality.

In addition, you will also get the the base Oreo features like improved boot time, autofill support, picture-in-picture, new emojis and more.

Also read: Best Android Oreo features to get excited about

Sony has not revealed when the Oreo update for other Xperia phones will be available, but as and when a new update is released, we will let you guy know.



