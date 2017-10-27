Sony Xperia R1, R1 Plus launched in India, available Nov 10

Japanese tech giant Sony on Friday expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of two new Android phones. The new Sony Xperia R1 and R1 Plus phone have been made exclusively for the country and will even be manufactured by Foxconn locally in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Sony, the R1 and R1 Plus will be available beginning November 10 via Amazon, Flipkart and other major retailers in the country. The Sony Xperia R1 has been priced at INR 12,990, while the R1 Plus will cost INR 14,990. The pre-registrations for the phones will open later today at Amazon.in.

“Customer interest is exceedingly high in the smartphone category in India, particularly the mid-segment and we would like to leverage this demand with the launch of our mid-segment smartphones, Xperia R1 Plus and R1, exclusively for India,” said Kenichiro Hibi, Managing Director, Sony India in a statement.

Sony Xperia R1 and R1 Plus specifications

Both R1 and R1 Plus are exactly the same except the included RAM and internal storage. Sony Xperia R1 packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage and R1 Plus will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Among other specifications, the R1 and R1 Plus feature a 5.2-inch 720p HD screen in a boxy design, which has been a standard for Sony in the recent years. Thankfully, Sony is planning to go for a new look for the next year’s flagship models.

The phones have been powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and pack a 2620mAh battery. There is a 13MP rear camera with LED flash as well as an 8MP selfie shooter in the R1 and R1 Plus phones as well.

In addition, you will get dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, and the usual set of connectivity options. On the software front, the R1 phones run on Android 7.1 Nougat, but like many other Sony smartphones, will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo in the coming months.

Both smartphones will be offered in Black and Silver colours.