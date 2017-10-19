Sony Xperia XZ Premium to get Android Oreo in December

Sony Japan has revealed that the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Xperia XZ Premium smartphone will be released starting December. The update will bring a number of software features that were introduced in the Xperia XZ1 smartphone like the 3D creator.

While the Sony Japan’s statement is only valid for the Oreo update roll-out in Japan, the update will probably arrive around the same time in other markets too.

In related news, Sony Japan has launched a red colour variant of the Xperia XZ Premium phone. The new colour will go on sale beginning October 27 in Japan. There is no word on the release in other markets at this point.

To remind you, Sony Xperia XZ Premium was originally unveiled in February this year and comes with features like 5.5-inch 4K HDR display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. The phone also packs 64GB of internal storage, 19MP rear camera, and 13MP selfie camera.

