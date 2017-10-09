Sony has released a new software update for a bunch of its devices. This update takes the Xperia devices from firmware version 32.4.A.0.160 to 32.4.A.1.54. It is currently live for Sony Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z4 Tablet.

The software update is not a major Android update, but mostly brings performance enhancements and bug fixes.

According to Xperia Blog, the Xperia device owners will also get the August & September Android security patches with the latest update. All the devices, which are getting the latest update, were earlier on July security patch level.

There is no word on whether the software update has fixed the complains about battery and heating issues that many Z5-series, Z3+ and Z4 Tablet owners were facing after the Nougat update.

To manually check for the latest update on your Xperia smartphone, go to Settings > About phone > Software update.

If you own one of the above mentioned devices and have updated to the latest version, do let know in the comments if the update has fixed any of your issues.