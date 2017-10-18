Tichome Mini with Google Assistant now on pre-order for $79.99

If you remember, Google revealed at the IFA trade fair that a number of third-party manufacturers will be offering the smart speakers with Google Assistant on-board. Sony was the first company to start selling its Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker, now Mobvoi has opened the pre-orders for its Tichome Mini smart speaker.

The company is even offering a special price for the pre-order customers, who will be able to order it for just $79.99, down from the retail price of $99.99. You can place your order at the Mobvoi website now. The first orders are expected to reach around November 7.

To remind you, Tichome Mini comes with a built-in battery, so the device is portable and can be carried around the house. The battery will last upto six hours.

Like all Google Assistant smart speakers, you can use Tichome Mini to get answers, check traffic, play music, control smart home devices and more.

The smart speaker will be offered in Black, White, Teal, and Pink colour. It is IPX6 water-resistant and comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual mic array. You can read more about the device the company website.