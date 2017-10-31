TP-Link’s next Neffos phone will have a 6-inch edge-to-edge screen

TP-Link, a China-based manufacturer primarily known for networking devices, is gearing up to launch its next Neffos-branded smartphone. According to a report in an Ukranian publication, this upcoming smartphone will sport a 6-inch 18:9 edge-to-edge screen with full HD+ resolution.

For those of you, who don’t know about TP-Link’s smartphone market ambitions, the company had introduced its Neffos smartphone brand two-years ago and has since released around nine Android phones. These phones are sold in over 25 markets globally including India, where you can grab the select Neffos phones from Amazon India.

The name of the upcoming TP-Link Neffos phone is a mystery at the point, but it is likely to be a part of the company’s X-series, which includes the high-end smartphones. According to Tehnot, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. It will also feature 6GB of RAM, upto 256GB of internal storage and a fingerprint sensor.

For photography, TP-Link has reportedly packed a dual camera setup on the back with a 16MP sensor with a standard lens and a 20MP sensor with a telephoto lens capable of 2x optical zoom. On the front, there is going to be a 16MP selfie camera.

There is no word on other specifications of the phone.

The Tehnot publication doesn’t know when TP-Link might unveil the device or how much it might cost, but it is likely to be announced before the end of the year, else it will end up looking obsolete in front of the new crop of smartphones unveiled at CES 2018 and MWC 2018.

What are your thoughts on the phone? Will you buy a premium phone from TP-Link and if yes, how much will you be willing to pay for the device described in the report above?