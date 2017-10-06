Asus Zenfone V goes on sale at Verizon for $384 or $16/month

Almost a month after getting spotted on the Asus website, the Zenfone V is now available via Verizon in the United States. According to the carrier, the phone can be purchased online and in Verizon Wireless retail stores for $384 retail or for $16/month for 24 months.

Asus Zenfone V is a mid-range smartphone and comes with features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, a 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED display and 23MP primary camera.

The smartphone also packs 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot. On the software front, you get Android 7.0 on-board, but the Oreo update is likely to arrive in the future.

Additionally, the Zenfone V includes a 3000 mAh battery with quick charging support, USB Type-C port and an 8MP front selfie camera.

ZTE Blade Vantage arrives on Verizon for just $49.99

In addition to the Zenfone V, Verizon is getting another Android phone. Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has launched its budget Android – Blade Vantage – on the carrier. The smartphone is now available for just $49.99 at Verizonwireless.com.

For $50, you will get a 5-inch screen, Android 7.1 Nougat, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front shooter and 2500 mAh battery. The ZTE Blade Vantage also comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot.

Not a bad deal at such an affordable price-tag.

Verizon rolls out Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Galaxy Tab E 8.0

In more Verizon news, the carrier has released the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Galaxy Tab E 8.0. The update follows US Cellular’s release of the same update over a week ago.

It will automatically reach your tablet, else you can look for it manually by going to Settings > About Device > Download Updates Manually.