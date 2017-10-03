Walmart accidentally opens Google Home Mini pre-orders in US

Hours before Google’s official announcement, US retailer Walmart accidentally opened the pre-orders for Google Home Mini smart speaker. The device is expected to be unveiled on Wednesday at a press event in San Francisco, and it seems someone at Walmart jumped the gun. The listing has now been taken down, but not before revealing pretty much everything about the Google Home Mini.

As per the listing, Google Home Mini will carry a price-tag of $49 in the United States and will start shipping October 19.

Google Home Mini smart speaker packs the same set of features that are present in the original Google Home.

“Get hands-free help in any room with Google Home Mini. It’s powered by the Google Assistant. You can ask it questions. Tell it to do things. Its your own personal Google,” wrote Walmart in the product description.

Here is a quick look at Google Home/ Home Mini features

Get answers from Google about weather, news, sports and more

Manage your day by getting help with things like schedule, commute, travel information and more

Control movie/ music playback as well as cast movies, videos and shows to your TV using Chromecast

Control your smart home devices

Multiple user support, Home Mini can distinguish up to six voices in total

