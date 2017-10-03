How to watch Google’s October 4 Pixel 2 event

If you are looking for a way to check out the Google’s much anticipated hardware launch event on October 4, worry no more. Just bookmark this page and come back on October 4 at 9AM PDT (9:30PM IST) to watch the livestream of the event.
We have embedded the Google event Iivestream right on the top of this post. Here is a direct link if you want to watch the stream on YouTube.
To remind you, Google is expected to unveil a bunch of new devices including new Pixel 2 phones, Google Home Mini and Pixelbook. Pretty much everything has already been leaked about the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and Home Mini. Here are a few links to check out the leaks about these devices.
Anyway, what are your thoughts about the upcoming Google Hardware? Do you plan to buy any of these devices right on the day of release? Let us know in the comments.