WhatsApp adds live location sharing support

WhatsApp has announced that it is adding real time location sharing support to its Android and iOS Messenger applications. According to a blog post by the company, the live location sharing will be rolling out to the users in the coming weeks.

As the feature name suggests, live location sharing is pretty straightforward. It allows users to share their real time location with friends and family in WhatsApp. They can define how long their location will be shared – 15 minutes, one hour or eight hours.

“Whether you’re meeting up with friends, letting loved ones know you’re safe, or sharing your commute, Live Location is a simple and secure way to let people know where you are. This end-to-end encrypted feature lets you control who you share with and for how long. You can choose to stop sharing at any time or let the Live Location timer simply expire,” WhatsApp wrote in the blog post.

Real time location can be shared in both individual chats and group chats.

Where will be the option to share live location?

You will find it under “Location” in the attach button – “Share Live Location.”