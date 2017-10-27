WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned popular messaging app, has quietly launched a new feature, which will allow the users to recall sent messages from individual or group chats.

According to a report in WABetaInfo website, the new feature is an extension of the existing “Delete” message option in the app, which will now be joined by a new option called “Delete for Everyone.” This option will delete the sent messages from everyone’s device who is present in a particular chat. When a message is deleted, the users (apart from the person deleting it) will see “This message is deleted” text in the place of the original message. The feature works with text messages, images, videos, GIFs, voice messages, contact cards, files, locations, quoted messages as well as status replies.

Like all recall features, WhatsApp “Delete for Everyone” is only effective when you are quick to delete the messages, before the intended recipient has seen it. Also, the “Delete for Everyone” will not work after seven minutes of sending the original message. There are other restrictions to using “Delete for Everyone” right now, like it doesn’t work with Broadcast Lists or messages contained a quoted message. In addition, all users in the chat must have a version of the app with “Delete for Everyone” support for the message recall to be successful. This is probably the reason why WhatsApp is taking so much time in rolling it out.

The first set of users are getting the recall support right now, but it will take days before the feature is available for everyone. So, don’t panic if you don’t immediately see the “Delete for Everyone” option in your WhatsApp.

How to use Delete for Everyone:

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete.

Tap and hold the message. Optionally, tap more messages to delete multiple messages at once.

Tap Delete icon at the top of the screen > Delete for everyone.

WhatsApp has become quite active in offering new features to the users in the recent days. “Delete for Everyone” is just one in a long line of the upcoming features for the WhatsApp users. According to reports, WhatsApp is working on group voice calls as well as features that will give group administrators more power. The app recently launched features for the business users as well as ability to share real-time location to family and friends.