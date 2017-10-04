Xiaomi to launch Mi Mix 2 in India on October 10

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch the new Mi Mix 2 smartphone in the Indian market. The company is hosting a press event on October 10 in New Delhi, where it will be showcasing the smartphone.

Originally unveiled in China last month, the Mi Mix 2 smartphone is the company’s large-screen flagship with bare-minimum bezels. The phone sports a four-sided curved ceramic body with aluminum frame. In which the company has packed a 5.99-inch 18:9 full HD display, Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM.

For imaging needs, Xiaomi has kept things simple in the Mix 2. There is no dual rear camera setup and you get a 12-megapixel Sony sensor with f2.0 aperture and optical image stabilization. Additionally, there is a 5MP front shooter in the phone.

There is no word on the pricing at this moment, but considering the China price-tag of the phone, you can expect the 64GB storage version around INR 32K, 128GB variant around INR 36K and 256GB version around INR 40K.