Xiaomi launches Redmi 5A in China

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has unveiled the new Redmi 5A smartphone in its home market. The smartphone has been priced at 599 yuan ($91) and will be offered in Pink, Gold and Grey colours.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi 5A features a 5-inch 720p HD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.

Among other specifications, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera on-board along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

You will also get a 3000 mAh battery, 4G VoLTE support and the usual set of connectivity options.

Additionally, there is 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot (hybrid slot), and dual-SIM support.

As you can see, there are hardly any improvement over its predecessor Redmi 4A, apart from the updated OS.

There is no word on the release in other markets including India at this point, but we don’t see the smartphone taking much time reaching Indian shores.