Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One phone goes on sale in Europe

After being launched in Asian countries like India and Indonesia, Xiaomi’s first Android One smartphone is making its way to Europe. According to a report in GSM Arena, the Mi A1 is now on sale in Netherlands, Greece, and Poland.

Let’s take a look at the pricing:

Netherlands: €260

Greece: €284

Poland: PLN 1,300 (€300)

It isn’t all, the Mi A1 will be released in Spain next week, followed by availability in Hungary, Russia, Bulgaria, Italy and Czech Republic.

Check out the pricing and release dates in these markets:

Spain: €228, around Oct 9 or 10

Hungary: HUF 75,000 (€240), next week

Russia: RUB 19,000 (€280), next week

Bulgaria: BGN 550 (€280), October 12

Italy: €220, October 15

Czech Republic: CZK 6,700 (€260), October 19

To remind you, Xiaomi Mi A1 is a mid-range smartphone and comes with features like 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone also packs 12MP dual rear camera setup, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot.

Additionally, with Mi A1, you get a fingerprint sensor, 3080 mAh battery, and dual-SIM support.