XOLO launches three new Era-series Android phones

Indian smartphone vendor XOLO on Wednesday introduced three new Android phones in the country. Part of the company’s Era line-up, the new Era 3X, Era 2V and Era 3 phones will go on pre-order starting today and the sales will start October 14.

According to XOLO, the phones are exclusive to e-retailer Flipkart.com.

Targeted to selfie-enthusiasts, the new Era phones come with front flash to assist in low-light captures. The phones also include 4G VoLTE connectivity and run on Android 7.0 Nougat.

“At Xolo, it is our constant endeavor to deliver outstanding value by deeply understanding our customers. Through our products we try to offer technology which is relevant, convenient and easy to use. The new Era series smartphones fulfill this objective by offering features which will satisfy our consumers’ growing need of capturing ‘great selfies’ and enhance their overall smartphone experience,” said Sunil Raina, Business Head, XOLO.

Era 3X, Era 2V and Era 3 pricing and specifications