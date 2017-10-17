ZTE Axon M announced: A dual screen ‘foldable’ Android phone

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has unveiled the new Axon M Android phone, a dual screen ‘foldable’ Android phone. It is sadly not a foldable screen smartphone if you were hoping for that.

ZTE isn’t the first company to attempt this form factor, but the improved technology and software will certainly help the phone in providing better experience than its predecessors.

“The ZTE Axon M is the beginning of true smartphone innovation, and ZTE is leading the way. The mobile technology ecosystem and consumer habits have evolved over the past several years, but the smartphone design has only slightly varied throughout that time until today, with the introduction of the Axon M,” said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices.

ZTE Axom M features

The smartphone sports two 5.2-inch LCD screens with full HD resolution joined by a hinge. These screens offers a viewable display size of a tablet, yet the overall size of the Axom M is similar to that of a traditional smartphone when folded, fitting easily into a pocket.

The company has tweaked Android to offers three types of experiences on the device in addition to the traditional smartphone usage –

Dual Mode: Use two apps on two different screens at the same time

Extended Mode: Use the two screens as one full 6.75-inch display.

Mirror Mode: Display the same content at the same time on both screens and simply fold the device and place it for easy viewing from two separate sides of the device.

ZTE Axom M specs

The Axom M is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor and packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. Additionally, there is a 20MP camera with dual-LED flash and f1.8 aperture. The consumers will also get a 3180 mAh battery and Android 7.1.2 Nougat on the phone.

Pricing and availability

ZTE has revealed that the phone will be offered in the US (via AT&T), Japan, China and Europe. AT&T will sell the phone for $24.17 for 30 months on AT&T Next starting next month.