Airtel adds Karbonn A1 Indian & A41 power to ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative

Airtel is swiftly expanding the portfolio of smartphones under its ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative, which offers cashbacks to the buyers of select 4G smartphones if they regularly recharge their prepaid accounts. The latest phones to be added to the telecom operator’s 4G initiative are Karbonn A1 Indian and Karbonn A41 Power. Neither of the two phones is new. The A1 Indian has been on sale in the country since September this year and A41 Power has been retailing since August.

According to Airtel, the buyers of these two phones will need to make 36 continuous monthly recharges of the INR 169 pack from Airtel. They will get a cash refund of INR 500 after 18 months and another INR 1000 after 36 months, taking the total cash benefit to INR 1500. If they don’t want to get the INR 169 pack, the customers can go for any other recharge, given recharges worth INR 3000 are done within the first 18 months to get the first cashback and another INR 3000 over the next 18 months for the second cashback.

The Karbonn A1 Indian is being sold for INR 3299 and the A41 Power for INR 3349. Both phones will be available on Amazon India as well as in the open market.

A1 Indian and A41 Power phones aren’t the first 4G Karbonn smartphones to be offered as a part of Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative. Last month, Airtel and Karbonn had launched the A40 Indian as the first phone in the ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ lineup.

According to Airtel, A40 Indian was a big success and it was fully sold-out in the first month of launch.

“We are delighted to partner with Airtel. The immense response that we got for us our offer with Airtel helped us add 70% new feature phone users to our existing portfolio. We feel that this partnership will be even more fruitful as it brings more competitively priced 4G smartphones to the market, especially with Amazon India on board,” said Pardeep Jain, MD, Karbonn Mobiles, in a statement.

Karbonn A1 Indian specifications

4-inch screen with 800 x 480p resolution

Android 7.0 operating system

1.1GHz quad-core processor

1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

3.2MP rear camera, 2MP front camera

1500 mAh battery

Karbonn A41 Power specifications